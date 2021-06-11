Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AHPI stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 32,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

