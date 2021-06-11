Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.51 Million

Brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to report sales of $372.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $375.20 million and the lowest is $367.97 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $406.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,615.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,040. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $16,211,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $15,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after buying an additional 941,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $907,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,746. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

