Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Down to $163.26

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $163.26, but opened at $159.01. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $162.68, with a volume of 226 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,126 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,037,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,287,000 after acquiring an additional 301,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 253,244 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.