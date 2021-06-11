Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $78,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.38 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.