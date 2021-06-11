Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $556,000 in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $85,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of AOSL opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.12. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.