Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.