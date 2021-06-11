Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,521.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,523.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,344.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

