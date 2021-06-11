Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$21.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$18.37 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.61 and a 52-week high of C$19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$761.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.5311648 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altius Minerals news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation purchased 19,700 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$563,814.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.