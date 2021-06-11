Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $49.95 on Friday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

