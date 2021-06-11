Altria Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 506,720 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,282% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,655 call options.
Shares of MO stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,422,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204,857. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.60. The company has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 127,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 45,671 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
