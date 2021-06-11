Altria Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 506,720 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,282% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,655 call options.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,422,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204,857. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.60. The company has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 127,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 45,671 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

