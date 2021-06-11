Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Buy Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 105.76% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.41.
NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.86. 36,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,755,685. Amarin has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 2.25.
Amarin Company Profile
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.