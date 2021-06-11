Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Buy Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 105.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.41.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.86. 36,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,755,685. Amarin has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

