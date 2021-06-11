AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 9.5% After Insider Selling

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price fell 9.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $48.13 and last traded at $49.83. 450,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 288,812,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.

Specifically, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at $770,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,277,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,980,656 shares of company stock valued at $31,905,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

