American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Cut by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $162.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $167.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

