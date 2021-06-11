American International Group Inc. Acquires 435 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Domo were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Domo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 21.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.96. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

