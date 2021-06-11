American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,085,000 after purchasing an additional 819,666 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,954,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 191,227 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 257,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,244,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on OII. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $630,301.50. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OII stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 3.55.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

