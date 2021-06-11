American International Group Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Materion by 133.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Materion by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Materion by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $77.79 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

