Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 148,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,878,146 shares.The stock last traded at $39.14 and had previously closed at $39.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -789.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.79.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In other news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,839 shares of company stock worth $1,847,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,313 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $75,738,000.

About Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.