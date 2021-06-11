Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou Sells 8,180 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $158,201.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Rong Zhou sold 700 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $13,706.00.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.41 million, a P/E ratio of 394.00 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.