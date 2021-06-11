Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.50

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

AMFPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

