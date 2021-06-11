Amy Jean Hannigan Buys 2,500 Shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Amy Jean Hannigan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amy Jean Hannigan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Amy Jean Hannigan purchased 5,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,100.00.

NASDAQ WMPN opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. William Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

