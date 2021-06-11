Analysts Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

ADM traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $65.66. The company had a trading volume of 82,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,670. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,387 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $37,371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

