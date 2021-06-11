Analysts Anticipate Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will post $89.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $105.63 million. Diamond S Shipping reported sales of $183.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $402.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $451.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $508.99 million, with estimates ranging from $408.10 million to $564.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 11.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on DSSI. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $10,148,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at $5,262,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,501 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 82,662 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,251. The company has a market capitalization of $424.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamond S Shipping has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

