Analysts Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

