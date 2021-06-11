Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will post $299.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.11 million and the lowest is $298.04 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $255.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,266,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 73,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

STRA stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.44. The stock had a trading volume of 156,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,624. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.01. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

