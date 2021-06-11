Analysts Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.36). Aravive posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARAV. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aravive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aravive by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27. Aravive has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

