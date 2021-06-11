Analysts Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $990.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to announce sales of $990.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $951.10 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Brinker International posted sales of $563.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

EAT stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,471. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,046.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,129 shares of company stock worth $21,152,412 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 447,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

