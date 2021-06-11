Analysts Expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27).

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54. Gemini Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.69 and a quick ratio of 13.69.

In other news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,388,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

