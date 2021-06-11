Analysts Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

J traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $140.04. 18,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,488. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

