Analysts Set Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) PT at €226.92

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €227.33 ($267.45).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Allianz stock traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €218.20 ($256.71). 942,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is €216.83. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

