Analysts Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT at $38.67

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,946,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,886,000. Institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

