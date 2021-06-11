Analysts Set The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) PT at GBX 107.50

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

A number of research analysts have commented on RTN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

LON:RTN opened at GBX 132.20 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.41. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.25.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

