Analysts Set TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) PT at $30.21

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,765.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 13.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.54. 97,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,677. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.16 million, a PE ratio of 590.80 and a beta of 2.16.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

