Analysts Set Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) PT at $76.34

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

YUMC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.29. The stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Yum China has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

