Analyzing Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) & GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Great Elm Capital and GlassBridge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Elm Capital presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 266.49%. Given Great Elm Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Great Elm Capital is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

Great Elm Capital has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 3.64, meaning that its share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital 64.92% 8.43% 2.04% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -10.80% -4.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Elm Capital and GlassBridge Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital $22.90 million 3.92 -$31.96 million $0.54 7.07 GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 52.50 $20.20 million N/A N/A

GlassBridge Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Elm Capital.

Summary

Great Elm Capital beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiary, Adara Asset Management LLC operates owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company also manages traditional liquid investments for third party clients, and engages in proprietary trading. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

