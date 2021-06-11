Analyzing Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Navient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Navient and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient 23.47% 35.17% 0.95% Futu 46.42% 26.29% 2.54%

Volatility and Risk

Navient has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Navient and Futu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient 0 3 3 1 2.71 Futu 0 1 5 0 2.83

Navient presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.84%. Futu has a consensus price target of $219.16, indicating a potential upside of 52.07%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than Navient.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navient and Futu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient $3.73 billion 0.91 $412.00 million $3.24 5.84 Futu $427.02 million 49.02 $170.96 million $1.31 110.02

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Futu. Navient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Futu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Navient beats Futu on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions. It also owns, originates, and acquires private education loans; and offers healthcare services that include revenue cycle outsourcing, accounts receivable management, extended business office support, consulting engagement, and public health programs, as well as business processing services to state governments, agencies, court systems, municipalities, and parking and tolling authorities. In addition, the company provides customizable solutions for its clients that include hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, large physician groups, other healthcare providers, and departments of public health; and corporate liquidity portfolio and debt repurchase services. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand; and services, including trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

