Analyzing Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rush Street Interactive and Genius Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83 Genius Sports 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.69%. Genius Sports has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.79%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Genius Sports.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Genius Sports’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 10.83 -$570,000.00 ($0.01) -1,376.00 Genius Sports $114.62 million 33.35 -$54.53 million N/A N/A

Rush Street Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Genius Sports.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Genius Sports on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

