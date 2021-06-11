Anastasios Parafestas Sells 10,000 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $260,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,306.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $263,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $283,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $278,300.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CarGurus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

