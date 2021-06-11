Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $4.33 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $136.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32.

In related news, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ANIX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

