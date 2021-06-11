Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.84.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

