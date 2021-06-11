Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.
See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.