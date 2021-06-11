ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $345.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANSYS is benefitting from strength in high tech, automotive, semiconductor and aerospace & defense verticals along with solid recurring revenue growth. Higher demand across all regions including Asia-Pacific (APAC) is a positive. The company is well poised to gain from robust adoption of its engineering simulation software in 3D printing and additive manufacturing applications. The acquisition of Analytical Graphics is expected to boost the company’s presence in digital mission engineering space. However, ANSYS is bearing the brunt of stiff competition in the computer-aided design (CAD) market along with foreign exchange volatility stemming from sizeable international exposure. Also, COVID-19 crisis-induced weakness in the oil and gas industry is a persistent overhang. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $313.33.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $335.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $265.68 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

