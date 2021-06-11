Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jonestrading

Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.57.

NYSE AM opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

