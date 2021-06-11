Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.100- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anthem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $403.89.

Shares of ANTM traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $384.43. 1,310,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,317. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.27.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

