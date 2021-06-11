Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.6% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $126.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

