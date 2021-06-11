Apple’s (AAPL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.91.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

