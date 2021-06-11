Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Sells $10,433,360.00 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary E. Dickerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35.

On Friday, April 9th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

