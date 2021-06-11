Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. 22,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

