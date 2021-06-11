Arbidex (ABX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80,601.00

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Arbidex has a total market capitalization of $399,512.25 and approximately $80,601.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arbidex has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00061569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00022725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.19 or 0.00824712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00046207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00087746 BTC.

Arbidex Profile

Arbidex (ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

