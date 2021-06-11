Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,796,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,440 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,472,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 197,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arconic in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.