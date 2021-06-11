Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $52.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

RCUS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. 9,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.13. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $403,910. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

