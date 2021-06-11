Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Ares Capital reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

